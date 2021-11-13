Paula Badosa gets closer to last 4 at WTA Finals

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Paula Badosa extended her winning streak to eight matches with a 7-6 (4), 6-4 victory over Maria Sakkari as she inched closer to the final four at the WTA Finals. The 23-year-old from Spain will qualify in first place from her group if Aryna Sabalenka beats Iga Swiatek in the late match. Badosa could also advance, with the final position to be determined, if Swiatek prevails in three sets. The WTA Finals are played in a round-robin format with the top two players from each group of four moving on to the semifinals.