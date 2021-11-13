Skip to Content
Mercer edges Chattanooga, keeps pace in Southern Conference

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Fred Payton connected with Drake Starks for Mercer’s only touchdown and the Bears’ defense made it stand up in a 10-6 victory over Chattanooga. Payton threw 4 yards to Starks for a touchdown late in the second quarter for a 7-6 Mercer lead and Devin Folser added a 38-yard field goal late in the fourth as Mercer remained tied with East Tennessee State atop the Southern Conference. Chattanooga fell out of the first place tie, managing one touchdown — Ailym Ford’s 10-yard run — and blowing several scoring opportunities. Aaron Sears missed the PAT after Ford’s touchdown and also missed field goal tries of 41 and 22 yards. 

