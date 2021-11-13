Mancuso accounts for 5 TDs, Richmond routs Delaware 51-27

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Joe Mancusco threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more to lead Richmond to a 51-27 win over Delaware. Mancusco was 13-of-21 passing for 179 yards and kept the ball 14 times for 116 yards. Mancuso opened the scoring with a 5-yard TD run and his 14-yard connection with Leroy Henley late in the second quarter put the Spiders up 24-14 at halftime. He scored on a 2-yard run following an interception in the third quarter and on Delaware’s next possession Kobie Turner returned a fumble 17 yards for a score to make it 37-21. Zach Gwynn threw for 331 yards and two touchdowns for the Blue Hens.