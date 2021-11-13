France, Belgium win to reach World Cup; Dutch slip to draw

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappe’s four goals in an 8-0 rout of Kazakhstan ensured defending champion France reached next year’s World Cup along with victorious Belgium. But the Netherlands failed to join them after conceding two late goals. Belgium beat Estonia 3-1 at home for an unassailable five point-lead over second-place Wales, which defeated Belarus 5-1 in Cardiff and has a three-point lead over the Czech Republic for a playoff spot. The Dutch looked set to go through after leading 2-0 at Montenegro with goals from Memphis Depay. Yet Montenegro struck twice in the last eight minutes to make it 2-2. That gives Turkey and Norway a chance for top spot since they are two points behind.