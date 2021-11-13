Batherson scores twice, Senators beat Penguins 6-3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Drake Batherson had two goals and two assists, and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 to snap a four-game losing streak. Zach Sanford, Michael Del Zotto, Parker Kelly and Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators and Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves for the win. Evan Rodrigues scored twice and Kasperi Kapanen once for the Penguins, and Casey DeSmith turned aside 18 of 23 shots. Batherson scored at 9:40 of the third period to give the Senators a 5-0 lead and scored an empty-net goal at 19:11 to secure the victory.