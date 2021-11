Greg Williams Jr. scored 18 points and Louisiana broke it open late in the second half on the way to a 66-45 win. Up 29-23 at halftime, the Ragin’ Cajuns turned a 39-36 lead with 8:27 remaining into a 54-39 advantage in just under a five-minute span. Isaih Moore scored 19 shooting 7 for 11 for the Golden Eagles.