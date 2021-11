FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Isaiah Wilkins recorded 19 points and 10 rebounds to carry Longwood to an 80-46 win over Virginia-Lynchburg. Nate Lliteras had 12 points for Longwood (1-1). Leslie Nkereuwem added 10 rebounds. DA Houston had seven assists. Dominique Williams had 24 points for the Dragons. Alexander Faulkner added 12 points. Xavier Jones had six rebounds.