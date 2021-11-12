Strome, Fleury lead Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Coyotes

By TIM CRONIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Strome scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 22 shots, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1. Alex DeBrincat also scored and Patrick Kane had two assists as Chicago won its third straight since Derek King replaced the fired Jeremy Colliton as head coach last Saturday. Andrew Ladd scored for the Coyotes and Scott Wedgewood had 27 saves. Arizona fell to 1-12-1 this season, including 0-8-1 on the road. Strome broke the 1-1 tie when he one-timed Kane’s hard pass by Wedgewood before he could react at 9:26 of the third.