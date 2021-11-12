Ridder breaks Cincinnati TD record, No. 2 Bearcats beat USF

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Desmond Ridder threw two touchdown passes to break the Cincinnati career record and ran for a score to help the No. 2 Bearcats beat South Florida 45-28 on Friday night. Cincinnati (10-0, 6-0 American Athletic, No. 5 CFP), one of four unbeaten FBS teams, has started the season with 10 consecutive wins for just the second time in school history. The Bearcats also did it in 2009, when they got off to a 12-0 start. Ridder broke the school record with this 79th touchdown pass, a 21-yard strike to Josh Whyle early in the third that made it 31-7. Gino Guidugli, now Cincinnati’s quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, set the previous mark of 78 from 2001-04. Ridder completed 31 of 39 passes for 304 yards, and ran for 65 yards on 13 carries.