CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — John Meeks had 16 points as College of Charleston got past Lipscomb 86-77. Dalton Bolon had 15 points for College of Charleston (2-0). Dimitrius Underwood and added 13 points apiece. Tommy Murr had 22 points for the Bisons (1-1). Ahsan Asadullah added 15 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Will Pruitt had 14 points.