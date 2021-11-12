Hall scores 22, Dawes’ key 3 gets Clemson past Wofford 76-68

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — PJ Hall scored a career-high 22 points, Al-Amir Dawes made a 3-pointer with 19 seconds left and Clemson pulled away late to beat Wofford 76-68. Hall made a pair of free throws with 1:08 remaining to give Clemson (2-0) a 71-68 lead. Morgan Safford missed a 3-pointer on the other end before Dawes’ 3 made it 74-68. The Tigers then forced a turnover and added a dunk from David Collins. Messiah Jones scored 16 points to lead Wofford (1-1). Max Klesmit had 10 points.