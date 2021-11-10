Lakers rally late in regulation, hold off Heat 120-117 in OT

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Malik Monk scored five of his season-high 27 points in overtime, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a big deficit in the final minutes of regulation before surging in overtime for a 120-117 victory over the Miami Heat. Russell Westbrook had 25 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds for the Lakers, who improved to 2-2 while LeBron James is sidelined by a strained abdominal muscle. The Heat lost Jimmy Butler to a sprained right ankle in the first half. Tyler Herro scored 27 points, but missed two 3-pointers in the final nine seconds of overtime in Miami’s third loss in four games.