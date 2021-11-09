Sheppard hits 7 3s, lifts No. 24 VaTech women past Davidson

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Aisha Sheppard hit 7-of-10 3-pointers and scored 25 points to lead No. 24 Virginia Tech to a 76-57 win over Davidson in the season opener for both teams. Purdue transfer Kayana Taylor added 18 points for the Hokies, who have won 61 straight nonconference home games and eight straight season openers. Shepherd started a 13-0 run with back-to-back 3-pointers plus two free throws and Traylor ended it with a 3 and a fastbreak layup to give the Hokies a 17-2 lead just past the midpoint of the first quarter. Adelaide Fuller paced the Wildcats with 15 points.