PGA Tour Champions wraps up 2-year super season in Phoenix

By The Associated Press

The PGA Tour Champions heads to the end of its two-year “super season” with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix. That’s where the winner of the Charles Schwab Cup will be decided. Bernhard Langer is the top seed in the 36-man field. The PGA Tour holds the Houston Open, which doesn’t have anyone from the top 10 in the world. The headliners are Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau. The LPGA Tour plays the Pelican Women’s Championship, and the top 60 in the Race to the CME Globe qualify for the final event.