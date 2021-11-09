Mets’ Alderson claims New York a deterrent in GM search

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Mets President Sandy Alderson says the biggest impediment in the club’s dragging search for a general manager isn’t his presence nor owner Steve Cohen, but the spotlight created by the New York market. Alderson said the team is considering several candidates for its vacancy, but he does not have any interviews lined up during baseball’s general manager meetings this week in Southern California. He hopes to have some clarity by the end of the week but did not want to set a deadline for when New York will end its ongoing search.