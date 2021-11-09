CBS to make US qualifier at Jamaica only available as stream

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS will make the Americans’ World Cup qualifier at Jamaica on Nov. 16 available only on its Paramount+ subscription streaming service. CBS announced in March it had reached an agreement with IMG and Mediapro to acquire rights to qualifiers in North and Central America and the Caribbean that included all of the U.S. road matches except for the game at Mexico on March 24, 2022. CBS later acquired that game, too. Fox and ESPN share rights to U.S. home games, and ESPN2 will televise Friday’s qualifier against Mexico in Cincinnati.