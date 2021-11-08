Pitt G Ithiel Horton suspended indefinitely following arrest

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh has suspended junior guard Ithiel Horton indefinitely. The school made the announcement after Horton was arrested over the weekend on charges of aggravated assault, among others. Authorities say Horton struck an officer in the face with his cell phone after becoming angry that his car was being towed in the city’s popular South Side bar district. Horton averaged 8.9 points in 22 games last year for the Panthers. Pitt is scheduled to open the season this week against The Citadel.