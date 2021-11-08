Ovechkin ties Hull for 4th all-time; Caps down Sabres 5-3

By IAN QUILLEN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 741st career goal to tie Brett Hull for fourth on the NHL’s all-time list and help the Washington Capitals to a 5-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. Tom Wilson added two goals and Evgeny Kuznetsov contributed his ninth, 10th and 11th assists as the Capitals snapped a three-game losing streak. Ovechkin also assisted on two goals, including Wilson’s first that gave Washington an early lead it never relinquished. Connor McMichael and John Carlson also scored, and Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves for the Capitals. Cody Eakin, Anders Bjork and Colin Miller scored for the Sabres.