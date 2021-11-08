Skip to Content
Bulls pull away in 4th, win 118-95 to snap Nets’ 5-game run

By JOHN JACKSON
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, Zach LaVine added 24 and the Chicago Bulls used a 42-point fourth quarter to pull away for a 118-95 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Rookie Ayo Dosumnu had 15 points and played a key role in the late rally as Chicago snapped a two-game losing streak. Kevin Durant, who entered as the NBA’s leading scorer with a 28.6 average, had 38 points but Brooklyn had its five-game winning streak snapped. LaMarcus Aldridge added 19. The Nets had played Sunday in Toronto and appeared to run out of gas late.

