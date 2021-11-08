As Pulisic reports to US after injury, Chelsea urges caution

CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Pulisic was among just 10 of 25 players on hand for the United States’ first day of training ahead of Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Mexico. Pulisic injured his left ankle during the Sept. 8 qualifier at Honduras and has made two substitute appearances for Chelsea. Pulisic and midfielder Brenden Aaronson worked in a gym along with defenders Antonee Robinson and Miles Robinson, and midfielder Tyler Adams. Goalkeeper Zack Steffen and defenders Reggie Cannon, Chris Richards and Joe Scally trained on the field along with forward Tim Weah.