Coyotes finally find first win by rallying over Kraken, 5-4

By JACK THOMPSON
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Lawson Crouse’s second goal of the night with 1:05 remaining gave the Arizona Coyotes their first win of the season, 5-4 over the expansion Seattle Kraken. The Coyotes avoided breaking the franchise record for most losses to start a season. Phil Kessel’s power play goal with 6 minutes to play put the Coyotes on top, then Seattle’s Mark Giordano tied the game — just 13 seconds before Crouse’s goal. The first period had rapid-fire scoring, too, just the sixth time in NHL history that the first three goals came in the first 93 seconds. 

