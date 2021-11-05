Cádiz wins 1-0 at Bilbao to escape Spanish league drop zone

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Cádiz has won 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao to move out of the Spanish league’s relegation zone on. Salvi Sánchez scored the winner in the sixth minute from a tight angle following a pass by Anthony Lozano at San Mamés Stadium. Cádiz’s second win of the season lifted it into 14th place before the rest of round’s matches are played. It is two points from the relegation zone in a packed lower part of the table. Bilbao’s second loss of the campaign left it in eighth place, just ahead of Barcelona before it visits Celta Vigo.