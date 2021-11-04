Red Bull dilemma: Perez or Verstappen in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican Grand Prix isn’t until Sunday and Red Bull is already facing a hypothetical dilemma: Whether Sergio Perez would be told to pull aside at his home race to let teammate and championship leader Max Verstappen win. Verstappen leads Mercedes’ seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton by 12 points with five races left and the U.S. Grand Prix two weeks ago. Perez comes to his home race after two consecutive podium finishes. Perez said there’s been no team discussion about orders. But Perez said he believes the team wants him to win if he can.