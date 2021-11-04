Curry, Maxey lead 76ers past Pistons, 109-98

DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Seth Curry scored 23 points, Tyrese Maxey added 20 and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons 109-98. Joel Embiid had 19 points and nine rebounds for Philadelphia. Shake Milton scored 16 points. The Sixers, playing for the second straight night, only used eight players. Furkan Korkmaz (wrist) sat out, while former Pistons forward Tobias Harris remained sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols. Jeremi Grant scored 27 for the Pistons, but only five in the second half. Cade Cunningham had 18 points and 11 rebounds.