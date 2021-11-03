New deal for Freeman top priority for Series champion Braves

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman’s future is the most pressing offseason issue facing the Braves, who beat the Astros to cap an improbable run to their first World Series title since 1995. It’s hard to envision the Braves repeating without him at first base. Freeman had hoped to work out a new long-term deal during the season but the two sides never came to an agreement. Now, he can test free agency.