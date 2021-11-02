Winless Lions activate OT Taylor Decker off injured reserve

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have activated offensive tackle Taylor Decker from injured reserve. Detroit also activated defensive end Kevin Strong from injured reserve and waived guard Tommy Kraemer. The Motor City’s winless team is idle this week and will potentially have Decker in the lineup on Nov. 14 at Pittsburgh. Decker went on injured reserve just before the season with a finger injury. Detroit selected the former Ohio State player with the No. 16 overall pick in 2016 and he has been one of the few draft picks to pan out for the franchise.