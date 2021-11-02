Rams supplant Cardinals on top of latest AP Pro32 poll

By SIMMI BUTTAR

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams are on top of the latest AP Pro32 poll. But just barely. The Rams received seven of 12 first-place votes in balloting by media members who regularly cover the NFL. The Green Bay Packers, who knocked off the then-unbeaten Arizona Cardinals last week, earned the remaining five first-place votes. The Packers climbed two spots to No. 2 and the Cardinals fell two places to No. 3. The Dallas Cowboys continued their climb by gaining a place to No. 4 and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell three spots to No. 5.