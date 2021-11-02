Juventus secures spot in Champions League knockout phase

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Paulo Dybala has scored twice and Juventus has beaten Zenit St. Petersburg 4-2 to secure a spot in the Champions League knockout rounds with two matches to spare. The victory was a measure of relief for a Juventus squad that has lost two straight in Serie A and is falling out of contention domestically. Juventus has now won all four of its matches to lead Group H by three points ahead of defending champion Chelsea. Zenit got an own goal from Leonardo Bonucci while Federico Chiesa and Alvaro Morata also scored for Juventus. Sardar Azmoun pulled one back for Zenit in stoppage time.