Former All Black Carl Hayman reveals dementia diagnosis

By STEVE McMORRAN

AP Sports Writer

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Former All Blacks prop Carl Hayman has revealed he’s been diagnosed with early-onset dementia at the age of 41. Hayman told New Zealand media on Wednesday he likely also has chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which is widely known as CTE. It’s a progressive brain condition believed to caused by repeated blows to the head in contact sport but it can only be diagnosed in an autopsy. Hayman played for 45 tests for the New Zealand All Blacks and also played for Newcastle in England and Toulon in France before retiring from top-level rugby in 2015. He says his condition led to alcohol abuse, suicidal thoughts and erratic behavior.