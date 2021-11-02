Filly dies from training injury at Santa Anita’s fall meet

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A 4-year-old filly died from an injury suffered during training at Santa Anita on closing day of the track’s fall meet. Star of Africa was listed as suffering a non-musculoskeletal injury Sunday on the California Horse Racing Board’s website. She had three wins in 16 career starts and earnings of $90,440, according to Equibase. She was owned by Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. The CHRB website listed her trainer as Steve Knapp. Star of Africa was the fifth horse to die from a racing or training injury or other cause during the fall meet at Santa Anita in Arcadia. So far this year, 19 horses have died at the track.