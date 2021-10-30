USC star WR Drake London carted off with right leg injury

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California receiver Drake London has been taken off the Coliseum field on a cart after injuring his right leg while making his second touchdown catch. London had an air cast around his leg, which was hurt while he got tackled in the end zone after catching a 6-yard TD pass from Jaxson Dart late in the first half. London has been one of the Football Bowl Subdivision’s top receivers all season for the Trojans. With nine catches for 81 yards and two TDs against Arizona, London has 88 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns this season.