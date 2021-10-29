Peraza, 3 other Mets choose free agency rather than minors

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Reserve infielder José Peraza and three other New York Mets have elected to become free agents rather than accept minor league assignments. The team sent Peraza, outfielder José Martínez, and pitchers Corey Oswalt and Robert Stock outright to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday. All four players declined and chose free agency instead. Peraza batted .204 with six homers and 20 RBIs in 64 games for the Mets this season. New York is still searching for a president of baseball operations and then a manager to replace Luis Rojas, who was let go after the season ended. Earlier this week, the Mets announced Jeremy Hefner will return as pitching coach next year.