Penguins face suit over ex minors coach accused of assault

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A lawsuit against the Pittsburgh Penguins accuses its former top minor league coach sexually assaulted the wife of one of his assistants. Jarrod and Erin Skalde say former AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton coach Clark Donatelli sexually assaulted and harassed her. The lawsuit also says team officials sought to keep the matter quiet while terminating Donatelli. Jarrod Skalde also alleges the organization retaliated against him for reporting the assault. Skalde had his position eliminated early in the pandemic. The Penguins have denied wrongdoing.