Melo shoots Lakers to 3rd win in 4, 113-101 over Cavaliers

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 26 points, Carmelo Anthony added 24 while hitting six 3-pointers, and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped the Cleveland Cavaliers’ three-game winning streak with a 113-101 victory. ussell Westbrook had 19 points and six rebounds for the Lakers, who won for the third time in four games during in their rocky start to the season. James and Anthony took control down the stretch, with Anthony hitting three 3-pointers in the waning minutes. Rookie Evan Mobley led the Cavs with 23 points about two miles up Figueroa Street from the Galen Center, where he starred for Southern California last season.