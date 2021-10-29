Hoffenheim ends Hertha Berlin’s short Bundesliga winning run

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — Hoffenheim has brought Hertha Berlin’s short Bundesliga resurgence to an end with a 2-0 win over the visiting team. Goals in the first half from Andrej Kramarić and Sebastian Rudy moved Hoffenheim seventh ahead of the rest of the tenth round and ended Hertha’s two-game winning streak. Kramarić took his tally against Hertha to nine goals in 11 games with his second goal of the season in the 19th minute. Rudy made it 2-0 in the 36th on a rebound. Hertha captain Dedryck Boyata was sent off for a bad challenge in the 76th.