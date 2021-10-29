Braves, Astros pens carrying heavy workloads in World Series

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Starting pitchers continue to claim the pregame spotlight, but the bullpens have carried the bigger workload in this World Series. Entering Game 4, the relievers for the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves have logged more innings than the starting pitchers. For Atlanta, a small disparity between the innings count for the starters and relievers is about to grow by a large margin. The Braves are planning bullpen games each of the next two days. There has been little rest for either team’s relievers. The World Series winner may be the team with the bullpen best equipped to withstand it.