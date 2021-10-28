No. 16 Baylor can bury Texas in the Big 12 with a win

By The Associated Press

No. 16 Baylor can solidify its place as a Big 12 title contender with a win over Texas that would also bury the Longhorns’ hopes to climb back in the race. The Bears have a powerful run game behind backs Abram Smith and Tristan Ebner. Texas has surrendered huge chunks of run yardage in their three losses and have given up fourth-quarter leads in consecutive losses. Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon has thrown 12 touchdown passes against one interception. Texas running back Bijan Robinson leads the Big 12 with 13 touchdowns.