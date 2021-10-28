No. 12 Kentucky seeks first win at Mississippi St since 2008

By The Associated Press

No. 12 Kentucky emerges from a bye after a 30-13 loss at top-ranked Georgia looking to get back on track and win in Starkville for the first time since 2008 (14-13). Mississippi State looks to follow up a 45-6 pasting of hapless Vanderbilt by avenging last year’s 24-2 beating by Kentucky in Lexington. The Wildcats intercepted six passes in that last meeting, including two off Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers. The sophomore has gone on to become the SEC’s top passer at nearly 364 yards per game with 18 touchdowns this season.