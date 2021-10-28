Morant, Memphis win a thriller on Curry’s home court again

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ja Morant made a driving layup with 57.9 seconds left and shined in Stephen Curry’s home building once again, scoring 30 points as the Memphis Grizzlies made it two straight thrilling overtime wins against the Golden State Warriors with a 104-101 victory Thursday night. Curry wound up with 36 points but missed two key 3-pointers late in a rematch of the play-in game from five months ago that Memphis won 117-112 in OT on May 21 at Chase Center. Curry missed a 3 to end regulation then another with 1:18 remaining in the Warriors’ first loss following a 4-0 start.