Seahawks showing signs of potential defensive turnaround

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks don’t have much to like right now between a three-game losing streak and sitting in last place in the NFC West. But the Seahawks may have turned a corner defensively. The team has held two straight opponents under 350 total yards heading into Sunday’s home game against Jacksonville — although the improvement lost some of its importance with the Seahawks losing both games. It is a major improvement from where the Seahawks were just a few weeks ago, considering they had given up more than 450 yards in four straight games to tie a league record for futility.