Larson out front as face of Hendrick charitable initiatives

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson stepped out of the spotlight during last year’s NASCAR suspension and quietly turned his attention to charitable efforts for communities in need. Each initiative was an eye-opener for Larson, who wanted to educate himself on social issues while suspended for using a racial slur in early 2020. Now back in NASCAR as both the championship favorite, Larson has also become the face of one of Rick Hendrick’s most important charitable endeavors. He traveled across the Carolinas on Wednesday to present $280,000 to three different food banks as part of the Hendrick Cares social responsibility initiative.