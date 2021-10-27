Football shootout: ACC teams lighting up league scoreboards

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Atlantic Coast Conference football teams have been lighting up scoreboards lately. Wake Forest beat Army 70-56 last week, and Florida State put up 59 on UMass. Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said after the 48-40 win over Georgia Tech that he’d rather win 13-6. But there aren’t too many of those these days. Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said his team had a near-complete offensive performance and joked that his offensive coordinator should drop the mic and retire.