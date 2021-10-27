Bobrovsky makes 29 saves as Panthers stay undefeated

By PAUL GEREFFI

Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves, Eetu Luostarinen scored the go-ahead goal and the Florida Panthers remain undefeated with a 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night. The Panthers are the 14th team in NHL history to start 7-0-0. Anthony Duclair, Mason Marchment and Owen Tippett all scored for Florida. Charlie Coyle scored for the Bruins. Panthers coach Joel Quenneville was with Florida a day after the results of an investigation was released into how the 2010 Chicago Blackhawks did not promptly and properly handle sexual assault claims. Quenneville is to meet Thursday with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.