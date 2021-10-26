Carli Lloyd plays final match for US in rout of South Korea

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The U.S. women sent Carli Lloyd into retirement with a 6-0 rout of South Korea. Lloyd didn’t score in her final match, but it hardly mattered because the night was all about her. She was subbed out in the 65th minute and sobbed as she left to a standing ovation by the crowd of 18,115 at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota. Lloyd’s final match was her 316th with the national team, the second-most international appearances of any player. She scored 134 goals for the United States, third most in team history, along with 61 assists.