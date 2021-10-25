Pelicans snap 3-game skid with 107-98 win over Timberwolves

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 27 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 22 points and 23 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game season-opening losing streak with a 107-98 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Devonte’ Graham added 21 points as New Orleans, which was once again without injured star Zion Williamson. Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 17 points for the Pelicans, who saw a 21-point lead cut to four points late in the third quarter. Anthony Edwards scored 21 of his 28 points in the third period to spark Minnesota. Karl-Anthony Towns added 32 points and 14 rebounds.