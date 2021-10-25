Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. joins Mariners ownership group

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr. is joining the team’s ownership group. The team announced Griffey has purchased a stake in the club that drafted him in 1987 and watched him grow into a Hall of Famer. Griffey spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Mariners and returned in 2009 for part of two more seasons in Seattle. He’s held the role of special consultant to the franchise but is the first former player to become a part owner of the Seattle franchise.