By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — There were a lot of positives for Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell to take out of Sunday’s 28-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. After all, the winless Lions, who hadn’t played a single offensive snap with the lead in their first six games, led 10-0 before Matthew Stafford got on the field and 19-17 going into the fourth quarter.