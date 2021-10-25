DeRozan has 26, Bulls beat Raptors for 4th straight win

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls opened a season with four straight wins for the first time since 1996-97, holding off the Toronto Raptors 111-108. DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points against his former team and Zach LaVine had 22 points for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic scored 17 points and Lonzo Ball had 15 as the Bulls won their fourth straight meeting with Toronto. OG Anunoby scored 22 points to lead the Raptors, who have lost three of four.