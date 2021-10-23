Two interceptions lead Indiana State to upset of Coyotes

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Kenton Wilhoit had a 26-yard interception return for a touchdown and Jarrell Jackson added a diving pick in the final two minutes to lead Indiana State to a 20-14 victory over South Dakota. The Redbirds had lost three straight games, all to FCS-ranked opponents, but beat the Coyotes, ranked 15th in the coaches poll, with the help of their 10th and 11th interceptions of the season. Illinois State’s Aidan Bresnahan kicked a career-long 47-yard field goal for the game’s first points and added a 42-yarder as the half ended for a 13-7 edge. Earlier in the second quarter, Cole Mueller scored on a 69-yard run up middle for the Redbirds.