Tennessee Tech overwhelms Virginia Lynchburg 56-13

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — David Gist and Jordan Brown ran for two touchdowns each and Tennessee Tech gained 299 yards rushing in a 56-13 victory over NCCAA-member Virginia Lynchburg. Gist had 13 carries for 127 yards and Brown carried 15 times for 110. The Golden Eagles had a 404-156 advantage in total offense. With the success of the running game, Tennessee Tech attempted only nine passes — two were intercepted and two went for touchdowns. For the Dragons, Kentavious Williams returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown and Cinsere Clark caught a 13-yard TD pass from Chacai Campbell.